Emma Hinze will miss the UCI Track Champions League this November after stating she needed to rest.

Hinze is one of the sport’s best sprinters but she confirmed that she felt she needed to take a break until early next year to recover from the last few years’ exertions.

The 25-year-old is a six-time world champion but will not compete in next months’ tournament, after impressing in the World Championships two weeks ago.

In Paris she won three medals, including a gold with the sprint team, but said of the tournament still to come that: "My body tells me that I should recharge my batteries.”

The UCI Track Champions League is due to start on November 12, and Hinze will now be unable to defend her title.

"I haven't missed a big competition for three years," she continued.

"Now the time has come to focus on the basics in training."

Instead of competing she will now take part in a training camp at the start of 2023, and will return to action in February, where she will compete in the European Championships in Switzerland.

