Cycling - Track

‘Human after all!’ – Relive a night of surprises, and British glory, as the Track Champions League returned

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. And night one in Mallorca was full of high octane racing and no little surprises – chiefly amongst them was Matthew Richardson upsetting Harrie Lavreysen in the dramatic men's sprint final.

00:03:45, a day ago