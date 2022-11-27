Sarah van Dam had to pull a huge splinter from her arm after a crash at the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday.

The women’s scratch race saw a scary-looking crash at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on Saturday night.

With two laps left of the race Sarah Van Dam, Lea Lin Teutenberg and Rachele Barbieri were involved in the crash.

It was a serious-looking incident and Teutenberg was stretchered off. Teutenberg would withdraw from the rest of the event and would later tell Kristina Vogel that she was suffering with a headache but she hoped to return for the double-header in London.

In a less serious injury related to the crash, Van Dam would show off the huge splinter she had to pull out of her arm after the incident.

Defending Endurance champion Archibald had won both scratch events thus far, in Mallorca and Berlin, but it was another Briton - Sophie Lewis - who took the spoils at SQY.

The 20-year-old made her move with eight laps remaining and, after hesitation in the pack, had half a lap with four laps to go.

Archibald made it a British one-two leading home the ever-consistent Valente in third. The upshot saw Archibald claw back two precious points on Valente. She would finish the evening one point in arrears of Valente.

‘I hope to be back next week’ - Teutenberg after horror crash at TCL

