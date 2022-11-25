Martha Bayona will race at the third round of the Track Champions League held in St-Quentin-En-Yvelines, Paris despite a scary looking crash in practice ahead of the event.

Bayona – leader of the Sprint classification – crashed into Roy Eefting during practice on Friday.

The 27-year-old was lapping the St-Quentin-En-Yvelines velodrome at pace as Eefting – seemingly coasting – moved into her line. Neither rider spotted the other, resulting in a serious-looking crash.

Both were soon on their feet though.

Bayona confirmed to Eurosport that she would race on Saturday but did say that she had suffered a swollen arm. She currently sits on 49 at the top of the women's Sprint classification with Kelsey Mitchell in second on 48 and Mathilde Gros in third on 46.

