How things stand

After four enthralling rounds of racing - in Mallorca, Berlin, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and London - Matthew Richardson of Australia leads the men’s Sprint category, with Netherlands' Lavreysen sat in second. The men’s Endurance sees just 12 points separate Claudio Imhof (Austria) in first and Mark Stewart (Great Britain) in fourth.

France's Mathilde Gros still leads the women's Sprint League after the first of the London rounds while Jennifer Valente of the United States extended her lead in the Endurance category from reigning champion Katie Archibald who is eight points back in second.

League standings after Round 4

Men’s endurance - Top 5



1. Sebastian Mora (Spain) 99 points

2. Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 99

3. Matthias Guillemette (Canada) 93

4. Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 87

5. Ollie Wood (Great Britain) 77

Women’s endurance - Top 5

1. Jennifer Valente (USA) 131 points

2. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 123

3. Anita Stenberg (Norway) 89

4. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) 84

5. Lily Williams (USA) 79



Men’s sprint - Top 5

1. Matthew Richardson (Australia) 146 points

2. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 144

3. Stefan Botticher (Germany) 108

4. Santiago Morales Ramires (Colombia) 78

5. Kevin Quintero (Colombia) 73

Women’s sprint - Top 5

1. Mathilde Gros (France) 110 points

2. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 101

3. Shanne Braspenninckx (Netherlands) 95

4. Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 89

5. Martha Bayona (Colombia) 85

- - -

