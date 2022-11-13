Seven-time track World Champion Sir Bradley Wiggins claims that Track Champions League is now centre stage in track cycling.

The second season of the UCI Track Champions League kicked off in Mallorca with a thrilling start as Britain's Katie Archibald powered to victory in the opening race of the women’s endurance competition.

Both Archibald and Mark Stewart claimed wins in the scratch races as well.

The UCI Track Champions League will see some of the biggest stars compete, and Wiggins has said that it has proven how far the sport has come.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic," he said. "It just shows you where track racing has got to. I have stopped racing for five or six years now but where track has got to now has gone beyond just the Track World Championships, and this [UCI Track Champions League] is now centre stage in track cycling.

“Not just the quality of race but the quality of the organisation; this event has been put together over simultaneous weeks, which helps the riders and gives them the chance to come back week after week. It’s also after the World Championships, so it’s a real showcase for everyone."

Wiggins also gave his thoughts on who he felt were the standout riders from round one, saying: “Mark Stewart has been fantastic. He was walking around with a smile on his face and was very dominant. Jennifer Valente too – what a performance she put together, but it’s whether they can keep this up over the next three weeks.”

“Katie Archibald was fantastic. She is really in the ascendancy after the World Championships, and we saw a glimpse at her old self again. Particularly as we get to London, that is where these riders are really going to shine."

Round two is set to take place in Berlin at the Velodrom Berlin, which is widely regarded as one of the fastest tracks in the world. The unique venue is equipped with a sunken track and boasts the largest steel roof in Europe.

It can also accommodate to 5,000 passionate fans for cycling events meaning the crowd will surely be electric when the action takes place here on November 19th.

“Berlin is going to be fantastic," said Wiggins. "That track is underground, with a low ceiling as well. That atmosphere will be incredible. The crowd in Berlin love track cycling, so I can’t wait for that one.”

