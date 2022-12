Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: Matthew Richardson wins Men’s Sprint title after epic finale against Harrie Lavreysen

Matthew Richardson beat Harrie Lavreysen by the smallest of margins after an epic finale to the Men’s Sprint league in London. It all came down to the final race, the keirin, which Richardson won on a photo finish to become the champion. It was a thrilling series battle between both riders, who won every sprint event at the 2022 UCI Track Champions League.

00:04:34, 2 hours ago