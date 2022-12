Cycling - Track

Track Champions League Recap - Final round of thrilling action and tight title battles reach their climax in London

Watch highlights from a thrilling night of action in London as four new Track Champions League champions were crowned. Katie Archibald was attempting to make a spectacular comeback against Jennifer Valente while Harrie Lavreysen and Matthew Richardson had an epic battle in the Men's Sprint league. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:03:00, 20 minutes ago