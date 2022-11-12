Incredibly, Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez managed to win her heat in the women's sprint at the Track Champions League, despite not having a saddle on her bike.

It was only after the race that everyone realised quite what Gaxiola Gonzalez was dealing with as she stormed through to take the win in heat four of the first round in the event

The Mexican rider beat Pauline Grabosch and Miriam Vece in a surprising result in itself - even more due to the fact that she did so without the key equipment in place.

Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch made a big point of crediting Gaxiola Gonzalez for the victory without having a saddle as he reacted to the triumph in Mallorca.

"She has done it without a saddle!" Hatch exclaimed.

"Wow, wow, wow! There is the saddle, at the 30m point. She has just pulled off a super surprise, there. What an effort."

Joanna Rowsell added: "What a nightmare! She has done well to keep the bike upright.

"A big cheer from the crowd. A tiny margin. I saw her out of the saddle on the home straight, which is quite rare. I have seen that happen before but it is very rare."

- - -

