Cycling - Track

UCI president David Lappartient on impact of Track Champions League - ‘It’s been huge’

UCI President David Lappartient believes the impact of the Track Champions League has been “huge” as the second edition of the series reaches its climax. Some of track cycling's biggest stars have gone head to head over the last month, giving fans exciting and thrilling race. The final round in London was sold out with spectators eager to see who would be the four champions.

00:02:38, an hour ago