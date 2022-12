Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: 'It's still a bike race' -Jennifer Valente staying calm despite crucial elimination win

Jennifer Valente is not getting ahead of herself despite a crucial elimination win that put her back on top of the Women’s Endurance standings going into the final event of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League. Valente leads Katie Archibald by eight points after the British rider struggled her way to seventh in the elimination event in London.

