Act II. The Track Cycling Champions League continues in full swing on Eurosport. The UCI Track Champions League, which is the second of its name, takes place from November 12 to December 3, with five stages where the elite track racers come head to head. The sprint star, Harrie Lavreysen, will be there as well as the Frenchwoman Mathilde Gros and Marie-Divine Kouamé. Laura Kenny, who was absent from the first stage, has been added to the list of the top contenders, unlike Benjamin Thomas who has dropped out. Here’s what you need to know about this event.

HOW TO WATCH THE UCI TCL

You will be able to watch the UCI Track Champions League on your TV. After a highly suspenseful first round, tune in to Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport app, which you can subscribe to here, on Saturday November 19 between 6:30 pm and 10:15 pm to catch the second round in Berlin.

HOW IT WORKS: FOUR TROPHIES

The UCI TCL is four competitions in one. The Track Champions League crowns four athletes every season: the male and female winners of the sprint and the male and female winners of the endurance race. For those who are fast and in every round of the program and for those who are more relaxed in their efforts, on the menu is:

The race winner receives 20 points all the way down to 1 point for 15th place, so it is possible to gain 40 points at each stage, meaning that there is a possible grand total of 200 points between Majorca and London. The leader of each class wears a distinctive jersey and are celebrated if they wear it in London on December 3.

2021 WINNERS

Women’s sprint: Emma Hinze

Men’s sprint: Harrie Lavreysen

Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald

Men’s endurance: Gavin Hoover

THE PARTICIPANTS: LAVREYSEN, GROS, ARCHIBALD VS KENNY

There are 18 women and 18 men in every category for a total of 72 cyclists. Among them are three of the four title holders: Harrie Lavreysen, Katie Archibald and Gavin Hoover. Only Emma Hinze is missing from the line-up.

The Australian Matthew Richardson, Lavreysen’s main rival at the last World Championships, will try to beat him to become the benchmark sprinter. Stefan Bötticher (dauphin 2021) and Jeffrey Hoogland (“the other” Dutch monster) will also be on the starting line. On the French side, Rayan Helal and Tom Derache are back.

The women’s sprint will most likely be an equally as intense battle between the French headliner Mathilde Gros and the German Lea Sophie Friedrich. The two women finished first and second in individual sprint at the World Championships this year. Hinze is up against these two serious candidates to take the crown. The Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell is more than just a referee, as is Shanne Braspennincx. As for Marie-Divine Kouamé, she has everything to gain (see the following).

The level is slightly more modest in the men’s endurance race. Gavin Hoover and Sebastian Mora, who came first and second respectively last year, are among the favorites. Corbin Strong, who came third, as well as Benjamin Thomas are not in this year’s line-up. The Frenchman with an incredible track record was the new major “name” for this second edition, but he declined, exhausted from a grueling season both on the road and on the track.

However, the women’s line-up looks fantastic: Katie Archibald, the winner of the first round, will have to hold off her fellow Brit Laura Kenny, who is just starting out in UCI TCL. Archibald has two gold Olympic medals and Kenny has five: it’s understood that the cream of the crop has come to prove herself. Rachele Barbieri and Jennifer Valente should also be followed carefully.

THE CALENDAR: 5 ROUNDS, ONE IN FRANCE

Majorca: Saturday November 12

Berlin: Saturday November 19

Montigny-le-Bretonneux (SQY national velodrome): Saturday November 26

London: December 2

London: December 3

WHAT’S NEW: THE METAVERSE

Discovery Sports and the company Infinite Reality will allow UCI TCL enthusiasts to enter into the metaverse with the prospect of a unique immersive experience. This innovation, which will be in London on December 2, will take you into the heart of the event. Explanations below.

PRIZE MONEY: GENDER EQUALITY

The prize money for both men and women will be the same for this Track Cycling Champions League. First place will take home €1,000 and positions up to 10th place will receive a prize. Winning an entire category results in a prize of €25,000. In total there is more than €500,000 up for grabs.

THE MAIN ATTRACTIONS: KOUAME ON A ROLL

She burst onto the scene in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvlelines last month during the World Championships. Marie-Divine Kouamé, just 20 years old, won the world title in the 500 meters, a timed discipline which is not included in the Olympic program. In order to shine in the next Olympic games in Paris, the Frenchwoman will have to prove herself in direct confrontation either in the sprint or in the keirin. The UCI TCL gives her the opportunity to gain experience in this domain. It’s perfect for her… and for us, as the drama of her progress is so interesting.

THE QUESTION: IS THE MEN’S ENDURANCE RACE LESS EXCITING?

Last year, the cream of the crop was present for the world sprint. But for the men’s endurance race the line-up was less prestigious. Once again Benjamin Thomas did not take part. For him, just as for Filippo Ganna, Elia Viviana and even Ethan Hayter, doing both road and track cycling is complicated… so, at the end of the season, he needed to rest. The result: for both the men’s and women’s sprint and the women’s endurance race every race was like an Olympic final. But the level was lower for the men’s endurance race. But it’s just a different way of looking at it and it’s still possible to witness spectacular events. In the long term the UCI TCL could give rise to champions as well as already offering some a new field to explore.

