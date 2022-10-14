Italian rider Filippo Ganna became UCI World Champion in the individual pursuit at the Velodrome National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on Friday night, as he claimed the rainbow jersey in world record time.

He beat compatriot Jonathan Milan as he became only the second-ever rider to cross the line in under four minutes, registering a time of 3:59.636.

Great Britain’s Dan Bigham came close to a podium finish, but couldn’t surpass bronze-placed Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira’s effort and was made to settle for fourth.

Bigham’s British team-mate Will Perrett also missed out on a podium finish by fine margins, he ended the men’s 40km points race in fifth place.

Yoeri Havik claimed gold for his maiden UCI World Champion title as 36-year-old Roger Kluge finished in the silver medal position.

Fabio Van den Bossche took bronze and sandwiched between him and Perrett was Corbin Strong in fourth, 50 points clear of the Brit.

UCI Track World Championships debutant Sophie Lewis finished 16th in her first elite omnium event.

Lewis, 20, came 21st in the scratch race before securing an 11th-placed finish in a tricky tempo race.

She was the seventh rider to leave the elimination race where she finished 18th overall, and a 16th place finish in the points race determined her overall position.

Jennifer Valente came out on top in the women’s omnium, beating competition from Maike Van der Duin and Maria Martins, who finished in second and third place respectively.

The women’s sprint final was won by Mathilde Gros on home soil after eliminating defending world champion Emma Hinze in a thrilling semi-final, beating Lea Friedrich in the final for the rainbow jersey.

Elsewhere, Dutch rider Jeffrey Hoogland defended his one kilometre time trial title with Melvin Landerneau coming second in front of a home crowd.

