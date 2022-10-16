Britain's Neah Evans won gold, and her first major individual title, in the women's points race at the 2022 Track Cycling World Championships.

She grabbed gold with 60 points after a thrilling finale, ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth (53) and American Jennifer Valente (51).

Ad

The three medallists all earned 40 lap points, but Evans pulled ahead of her competitors during the sprint laps, earning 20 points compared to Leth’s 13 and Valente’s 11.

European Championships France enjoy golden night on second day of action, Evans takes bronze for GB 06/10/2021 AT 20:33

‘Phenomenal!’ – Evans snatches gold in points race

It was tight with 10 laps to go, with Leth totalling 53 points and Evans following behind with 36. But the 32-year-old latched onto a late move by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky to grab a lap, before soaring into first place in the final sprint.

"It's not really sunk in yet," Evans said after the race.

"I'm full of adrenaline and excitement, but I'm delighted.

"I definitely felt like I had good legs, and I had a really good game plan going in, so I was quite confident."

With her victory, the Scot adds to the silver she won in the women’s team pursuit.

At the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Evans won a silver medal in the team pursuit event alongside Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight.

In the men's madison, France's Donavan Grondin and Benjamin Thomas completely dominated, and won gold by a comfortable margin in front of an incredible home crowd, with chants of 'Allez les blues' ringing throughout the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Team GB's Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood were not in a podium position for most of the race but surprisingly raced into second in the dying moments to earn silver.

In the men's sprint, Harrie Lavreysen became a world champion for the 11th time and defended his title from last year, with the Dutch rider now having won four golds in a row in the event. Australian duo Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer won silver and bronze respectively.

World Championships ‘Phenomenal!’ – Evans snatches gold in points race AN HOUR AGO