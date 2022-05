Cycling

4 Days of Dunkirk 2022 – Philippe Gilbert springs surprise to win Stage 3

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) looked out of position heading into the finale on Stage 3 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque, but caught everyone napping with an opportunistic attack to take victory. Meanwhile, Arvid De Kleijn (Human Powered Health) reclaimed the race lead after overnight leader Jason Tesson (St. Michel–Auber93) was demoted after being found to have received a tow from a team car.

00:03:55, Yesterday at 16:01