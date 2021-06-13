Remco Evenepoel secured an overall success at the final stage of the Tour of Belgium.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider had led the overall classification after winning the time trial on the second stage and measured teamwork saw him retain the blue jersey all the way to the end in Beringen on Sunday.

Evenepoel’s team-mate Yves Lampaert finished second and Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex) third, but even his victory was overshadowed by Mark Cavendish’s sensational sprint victory.

The 38-year-old was handed a fast lead-out and used all his experience to make it 151 career win – in his first Tour of Belgium – and showed all his emotion as he crossed the line.

“We were talking at the beginning of the week that this actually has more in the sprint field than a grand Tour," he told Eurosport.

"We knew it was going to be hard.

“Usually we are the dominant team and we were caught out because there are so many teams here, all going for the same spot.

“We were all disappointed with the other day so we all just dialled in today."

Remco Evenepoel won the Tour of Belgium Image credit: Getty Images

Evenepoel's overall classification eased his recent Giro d’Italia disappointment and now he has his eyes set on Tokyo 2020.

“For me, this means a real lot. After my comeback and my long, long rehabilitation, hard training and a lot of setbacks as well, it feels amazing,” he said

“It’s a big relief to win the TT and the GC, too. It shows I’m on the right track to return to my top level.”

