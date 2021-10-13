“People need to put their money where their mouth is. Unfortunately, we haven’t been seeing that.”

Mani Arthur is passionate in his response to why there are a distinct lack of black faces at elite level cycling in the UK.

“It needs huge commitment. And when I say that, I mean supporting grassroots, just like BCN.”

Cycling Former French national champion Rousse appointed Tour de France Femmes director 21 HOURS AGO

BCN, Black Cyclists Network, is the cycling organisation founded by Arthur in 2018. As the name suggests, it is a club aimed at encouraging more participation in road cycling from people of colour.

Based in London, the club is open to riders across the country, with big ambitions of helping change the perception of cycling as an overwhelming and often intimidatingly white sport, as well as one day maybe producing stars that could compete at Grand Tours.

“London is a very diverse city. But when it comes to cycling, I rarely saw black and brown riders,” Arthur says, citing his motivation to set up Black Cyclists Network.

“Perhaps because they don't see themselves reflected in the scene. And because of that, it puts them off.

I thought how can we change that and create a space where black and brown people can come together, cycle and then encourage others who are thinking about it.

Mani Arthur founded BCN in 2018 Image credit: Eurosport

Arthur explained the reason behind the club comes from his own negative experiences of feeling uncomfortable in a predominantly white environment and not wanting other cyclists of colour to go through the same thing.

“I think my first experience going into a cycling club left me a little bit, scarred, to be honest. And let's just say I almost didn't go back to a cycling club again,” he recalls.

“I looked up local cycling clubs near me and phoned them up and they were like, ‘come over and let’s take a look at you’.

I went and throughout the whole 60-mile ride I was being told ‘we are a racing club’ and ‘are you sure you're good enough for this?’ And I thought, ‘Well, I'm still here’.

“Then at the end of the ride we finished at a café stop and we saw a black guy riding past and one of the road captains looked at me and said ‘you should probably join that fella’. It just dropped on me that he was trying to fob me off and I just felt so naive and stupid for not getting the message.

“I just played it off and then didn’t really stick around for long and just thanked them and then rode back home.”

Arthur admits that his experience is probably a rare occurrence but given the racial makeup of the sport, it’s easy for people of colour to be concerned about feeling unwelcome.

“I have not encountered many incidents of racism [in cycling]. I've come from a football background, and football is super diverse and I heard a lot more racist anecdotes than in cycling.

“But the thing with cycling is that because it's such a white space, sometimes those little things land a bit more.”

The name of the club is pointed. Emphasising ‘blackness’ at the front and centre of the club’s title leaves little room for ambiguity about who the club is aimed at, although Arthur reveals that while he is trying to encourage people of colour to cycle, the club is the antithesis of discriminatory.

“A lot of people hear ‘black’ and they get triggered. They think we’re some militant group about to create a revolution. No, it’s playing into the identity. Not in a negative way, but in a positive way.

“Why beat around the bush? We’re targeting a specific demographic, and that demographic is black and brown people here in the UK, here in London.

For us, the name is there to make it easy for people to find us. It’s not political.

“The key thing for us is that we’re not exclusive. We welcome everyone regardless of your colour, gender or religion, we don’t care!

BCN are looking the shape the diversity conversation in cycling Image credit: Eurosport

“Our main thing is that we are trying to support the black community. We have white riders, we have Asian riders. We’re an inclusive group.

“If you feel the need to create a White Cyclists Network, I’m not going to stop you but then the question is, are you creating it to be exclusive? To keep out people like me, or will you welcome people like me at your White Cyclists Network? I don’t think so.”

The name is certainly something that draws attention to the club and ultimately the cause, Arthur feels, in the now three years since its inception, the message around diversity, or lack of, in the sport is loud and clear.

“The most powerful thing about us is how we’ve led and changed the conversation around diversity.

Having a proud black brand in a culture that is super white and to now have white people co-sign it, buy the jersey and support our movement, in turn gives black people a reason to feel proud. And that’s our biggest achievement.

“We had a guy on our zoom chat who lived some way out and he called his kids to come and look at us and basically said, ‘They look like us. Daddy is not weird!’.

“Whenever I reflect back on why BCN is important, it’s those people I’m trying to reach.”

BCN meet in London each week Image credit: Eurosport

But while having one club that is open and inclusive is commendable, Mani is not ready to stop there and talks about wanting to see wholesale changes in the sport.

“We want to change the white majority’s mind and reach out to let them know of the need for more diversity within cycling.

“For me, it’s not just about cycling but also about encouraging the whole industry to change their mindset around hiring people of colour and getting more varied, nuanced, diverse points of view.”

In the wider cycling world, progress has been made with successes of Shanaze Reade and more recently Kye Whyte, who have excelled in the BMX discipline, but as far as road cycling is concerned, Arthur feels there is a long way to go for people of colour to reach the very top in this country.

“If you see one black person at the Tour de France you think ‘wow!’ and it’s not because we don’t have the physiology to compete at that level. Road cycling exists in a vacuum.

“It’s like, if it’s not BMX, they don’t want to invest in any more disciplines so black people are pigeon-holed into BMX and that’s it.

There needs to be a more nuanced way of viewing things, more funding going into inner city projects especially those led by black and brown people.

“British cyclists used to be a laughing stock but in the last five to six years we’ve had three different winners of the Tour de France after a century of not winning it at all.

“It didn’t happen by luck, it happened because the National Lottery put some serious money behind British Cycling and the talent development programme produced the likes of Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas and all of a sudden you’ve got winners upon winners.

“You’re not going to see a black British champion for another two decades so there has to be a concerted effort to change that and there has to be funding.”

BCN has helped increase participation from people of colour in cycling Image credit: Eurosport

Ultimately, Arthur’s ambitions are not solely dependent on whether his club or grassroots cycling gets the support it needs to produce future stars as he is determined to turn BCN into a place where future stars are made.

“BCN is a decade-long project. You’re not going to see this bear fruit until seven years from now where you will see the potential.

“In football terms, we’re in the 70s. We’re the Three Degrees at West Brom.

“I’ve always said, stage one of BCN is to invite the parents and adults in and build that culture then hopefully, the next generation will be encouraged to get into cycling.

“By then hopefully we have the tools to support the parents and their kids. Then we’re talking about future champions.”

Cycling Colbrelli, Mohoric sign new deals with Bahrain Victorious YESTERDAY AT 11:31