Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Tour of Slovakia despite being beaten on Stage 4.
He finished second in Trnava behind Israeli Itamar Einhorn (Israel Start-up Nation), but ultimately won the overall title on home soil.
Team DSM's Cees Bol from the Netherlands finished third on the day, while Deceuninck-QuickStep's Jannik Steimle and Team BikeExchange's Kaden Groves made up the top five respectively.
