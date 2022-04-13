It was an incident packed day on the roads of Belgium for home cyclist Remco Evenepoel after he was involved in a number of flashpoints during the men’s event of De Brabantse Pijl.

A coming together with British rider Ben Turner saw the 22-year-old receive a hostile reception from pundits after he pushed Turner while jostling for position.

Then, after teenager Magnus Sheffield sprinted away from the leading group to take victory, Evenepoel was involved in a fight for a podium place.

Coming into the final stretch, Benoit Cosnefroy and Tim Wellens changed their lines and blocked off Evenepoel, causing him to skid.

Wellens, who originally took third, was demoted to ninth, but Cosnefroy held onto his second placed finish, while Evenepoel lost all momentum and was left in sixth position.

Evenepoel hopes for retrospective punishment for Cosnefroy.

“I hope they rewatch it because it was really dangerous”, he said.

“If I don’t break, I crash, and we all crash. We’ll see what they do with it, but in the end I didn’t have the legs to win today.”

Speaking after the race, Evenepoel was gracious in defeat, saying, “Ineos, what can we say, strongest team. Three guys in the front. When they let one guy go like this, and you jump behind and they jump on the wheel, you cannot really do anything. It was really hard.”

Riders had to battle with heavy rain throughout, and Evenepoel admits it was “really slippery”, especially the cobbled sections, where he said, “It was really hard to stay up the bike. It was really a big task to stay up on the bike and don’t crash. On the cobbles I wasn’t really comfortable. Epic day.”

Victory for 19-year-old Sheffield has seen a new star of the sport introduced, but Evenepoel thinks the youngster has his team to thank.

“I’m not sure the strongest rider won. Probably yes, because if you can still attack like this you are really strong but the strongest team won that’s for sure. If you’re three guys out of seven you are the strongest team."

