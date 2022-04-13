Demi Vollering showed all her power and nous to break away in the closing stages of De Brabantse Pijl and take a fully-deserved win at the Flanders Classic.

Vollering had come second at last Sunday's Amstel Gold race but she went one better on Wednesday to solo to victory in the last 10 kilometres.

Vollering had broken clear at around 30 kilometres to go alongside Pauliena Roijakkers, before leaving her compatriot behind and staving off a late charge from the chasers behind her which included Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM and Liane Lippert of Team DSM, who made up the podium.

The 141.2 kilometre route had made for an intriguing day's racing, with the narrow, steep Moskesstraat climb splitting the pack apart, especially on the final lap of the race's route.

Vollering takes the crown of the prestigious event from reigning champion Ruth Winder of the USA.

The men's race takes place on Wednesday afternoon, with Britain's Tom Pidcock among the favourites.

