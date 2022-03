Cycling

Pascal Ackermann wins Bredene Koksijde Classic in sprint finish, Tim Merlier comes third

Just like in 2019, Pascal Ackermann was the strongest on the streets of Koksijde to win the Bredene-Koksijde Classic. Hugo Hofstetter came in second behind the German sprinter from UAE Emirates, just ahead of Tim Merlier, the winner of the previous edition in 2021.

