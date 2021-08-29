2021 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar is unsure of his condition as he prepares for the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France.

The 22-year-old Slovenian will compete in France after his second Tour de France win, which he followed up with a bronze at the road race event in Tokyo. The UAE Team Emirates rider committed himself to his team for another six years, and he is focused on more success.

During the current campaign, as well as the Tour and Olympics, he has won at the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour of Slovenia and the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race.

Speaking to Cycling News , Pogacar played down his reputation.

“I never consider myself a star,” the Monaco resident said.

“People recognise me but I’m not a top sports star, I’m just a bike rider.

“I’m living my dream, doing what I love. I’m riding my bike and I’m good at it. That’s my dream come true. I have some great support from my girlfriend, my family and my friends. We’re having a good time together and this is all I need.”

After Sunday he will move onto the European Championships at Trento, Italy, and then the World Championships in Flanders, Belgium. He plans to follow that up with the Italian Classics and Il Lombardia.

Pogacar: ‘I cannot describe how happy I am’

“I’m excited to race again,” Pogacar continued, though he suggested recent time off may hold him back.

"I did celebrate my Tour de France victory a bit, so I'm not really sure about my condition. I stayed off the bike for a week. Then I calmly resumed training. I did a bit of cycling, enjoying the summer, the beach, and the little things in life.”

After competing for his country at the Olympics, he is looking forward to more success with his country at the Worlds.

“I’d like to ride the Worlds. I think it’s a privilege to ride for the Slovenian national team and I’ve always loved the World Championships,” he said.

The two time Tour de France winner is also looking to secure wins at the remaining two Grand Tours.

“I want to do some different stuff to see what I can do. For sure I want to try to win some Grand Tours, especially the Giro, and the Vuelta, which I haven’t won yet.”

