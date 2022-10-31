British Cycling chief executive Brian Fracer has left his role with immediate effect, just three weeks after unveiling a controversial partnership with Shell.

The eight-year deal with oil giant Shell was met with a strong backlash as British Cycling was accused of 'greenwashing and sportwashing'.

Facer joined British Cycling in 2021 after leaving rugby club London Irish.

In a statement, British Cycling chairman Frank Slevin said: “We remain fully committed to the delivery of our ‘Lead our sport, inspire our communities’ strategy, as we continue our work to support and grow our sport and wider activities, and provide our Great Britain Cycling Team riders with the best possible platform for success.

“Our new CEO will join the organisation at an exciting time as we build towards next year’s inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.”

Director Danielle Every has been confirmed as acting CEO.

The Shell partnership is not the only controversy that occurred under Facer’s watch.

Earlier this summer, British Cycling was forced to apologise after telling people not to ride their bikes during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

There was also a row over transgender policy after transgender cyclist Emily Bridges was stopped from competing at the National Omnium Championships by the sport’s governing body, the UCI.

British Cycling suspended its policy on transgender and non-binary athletes, before making the decision to block trans riders from competing.

Speaking in June, Bridges told ITV: “It just felt like, because it was so last minute, it was just really messed up and there were just so many oversights. It feels like, why wasn't it checked earlier?

“Things were looking really good and then it seemed like someone leaked my participation, my potential participation, in the Omnium to the press and then it kicked off.

"So obviously, it came at the very last minute, but I'd say that there's potentially a lot of public pressure to stop me racing. I think there's a lot of public pressure to pull the policy and I think that's why it was pulled."

Regarding the Shell deal, Greenpeace UK policy director, Dr Doug Parr said: "The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan."

