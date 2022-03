Cycling

Tim Merlier edges out Dylan Groenewegen in photo finish to win Classic Brugge-De Panne

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) saw off Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) to grab his third win of the season at Classic Brugge-De Panne. The 208-kilometre race was decided by a sprint finish with millimetres separating the pair as they raced for the line. Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) finished in third.

