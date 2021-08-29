Remco Evenepoel secured his second win in three days, winning the Brussels Cycling Classic on Saturday.

Just two days earlier he had triumphed at the Druivenkoers-Overijse race. On that occasion the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider had launched his attack with 60km remaining, while this time he attacked twice in quick succession, at 18km and then 10km to go.

At 18km he was gifted an opportunity when several competitors in the breakaway took a wrong turn, and with 10km left he singled out Aime De Gendt (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert), who ultimately finished 50 seconds off the pace of the winner.

Third place went to Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal, 2m 14s out.

“My legs weren’t fresh after the other day but I’m happy to win here, this is almost my home race,” Evenepoel said after the race.

“It’s weird that some of the guys went the wrong way because we all have the route in our computers. I knew we had to go left because we had to go to my home village and across a cobbled street.

“I was surprised when it happened but there was no point in waiting because the peloton was quite close in the end. It’s just a shame for the race because everyone was quite strong and aggressive.”

Evenepoel intends to ride for Belgium at the Road World Championships, and is likely to be included in the squad. As part of his preparations he is due to take part at the Benelux Tour, before heading to the European Championships in Trento, Italy.

