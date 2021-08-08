Stoked Declan Brooks cannot wait to head for the normality of Paris 2024 after making a name for himself by winning BMX Freestyle bronze at Tokyo 2020.

The event debuted at the Olympics in Japan and just two months after being left unconscious by a horror crash that nearly ended his chances of competing, the 25-year-old fulfilled his aim of making the podium by winning bronze behind Australia's Logan Martin and Venezuela's Daniel Dhers.

Brooks claimed Team GB's fourth BMX medal at the delayed Games, only an hour after teammate Charlotte Worthington claimed a sensational gold and just days after his roommates Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte took first and second in the women's and men's BMX racing.

Tokyo 2020 Kenny could be tempted to push for place at Paris 2024 AN HOUR AGO

"I think I'll have a month off, go on holiday but then I'll definitely be back for Paris," revealed Brooks, who has signed up with Team GB and presenting partner Toyota, to attend a jamboree of Olympic sport in the capital this month to show off his medals and say thanks to the British public called I Am Team GB.

"It's only three years' time, so I'll definitely be there, it's something I'm looking forward to already.

"We've got the belief now that I'm good enough, obviously I got on the podium.

"It will just be about going home, working on other stuff, new tricks and getting better as an athlete and we will see where we can get and where we end up.

"I'm already looking forward to Paris in the aspect of it being more of a normal Games, but it was great that we could actually go to the Olympic Games and compete."

After returning to the UK on Tuesday, Portsmouth-lad Brooks shook off the jet lag by meeting 1,000 well-wishers who had lined the streets of his hometown Portchester.

"I got back last night, it was pretty mental," he said.

"I was up at 5am. It [the jet lag] was pretty rough today but do you know what I'm just still buzzing so I don't really mind.

"When I was driving back yesterday my parents had planned it all in the town and when I came back everyone was lining the street on my road.

"I started getting photos with everyone and signing stuff - it took me an hour-and-a-half to just walk home, it was absolutely crazy."

Brooks admits just being selected for Team GB was a massive achievement given the strength in depth on offer but winning a medal is the icing on the cake for both him and his family after dad Lee passed on his passion for BMX to his son in 2005.

"It was mental, my family were having parties here the whole time," said Brooks.

"They were proud of me just to have got there; it was such a strong field. But to get a medal absolutely tops it off for them.

"I went there just wanting to try and get a medal. I didn't really have any expectation of what medal.

"I was like â€˜Ah it would be amazing to get one'. But if I didn't, being an Olympian is still crazy for me and my family."

The volume of support was so overwhelming that Brooks admits he had to take a step back before his event to focus but he hopes the sport can ride the wave of the interest generated to inspire a new generation to get on their bike.

"It was crazy [the support] before, it almost got too much at one point," added Brooks.

"There were so many messages coming through, and it didn't feel normal for me.

"Just before the event happened, I got off social media for the day and focused on what I was actually there for.

"I just replied to everyone after it all finished, thanking them for all the support. It was great but it was very overwhelming.

"I've had hundreds of messages saying, â€˜You've inspired my kids to go out and learn how to ride a BMX'.

"And it's already started, so I imagine it's only going to get bigger."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

Cycling Cavendish targeting sprint success in return to action at Tour of Denmark 2 HOURS AGO