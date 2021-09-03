Cycling

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2021 - 'I’m an attacker' - Annemiek van Vleuten talks up comeback

"Tomorrow I have nothing to lose and everything to win. We’re not going to give it as a present to Marlen Reusser and I hope we can put on a good show for the people watching it. It has the ingredients tomorrow to make it really hard for Marlen to take the win," said Van Vleuten as she ramped up the pressure on her red jersey rival at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

00:01:50, an hour ago