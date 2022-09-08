Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wrestled control of La Madrid Challenge with a devastating performance in the mountains on Stage 2.

Van Vleuten began Thursday’s lumpy run around Colindres 25 seconds down after the team time trial, but the Dutchwoman made light work of overhauling that gap as she put the hammer down with 28km remaining.

She soon soloed clear of a select five-strong group also containing Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Mavi Garcia (UAE Emirates). After that, it was Van Vleuten versus the clock.

The 39-year-old time trialled her way to the finish, finishing over two minutes clear of the battle for second.

