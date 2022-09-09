Grace Brown (FDJ Suez Futuroscope) timed her sprint to perfection to win Stage 3 at La Madrid Challenge from a two-woman break.

Inside the last 10km, Brown broke free from a reduced bunch with Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM). Having made it to the final straight and assured that victory would come from one of them, the Australian loitered in the slipstream of the Swiss rider until the last possible moment. Brown allowed her rival to lead out the sprint, before pulling alongside and grabbing victory on the line.

Annemiek van Vleuten chose to drive the pace on the front of the main group in the final 20km in a bid to set up Movistar team-mate Arlenis Sierra, eventually finishing safely in the bunch to maintain her 1’55” lead in the general classification over Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

The 96.4km stage saw the Madrid Challenge travel due south towards its final destination on Sunday. The course was shaped by two contrasting categorised climbs. The first, the Alto de Hijas, was a punchy 4km ascent averaging 5.5%.

It was raced aggressively, at speed. Incumbent polka jersey-wearer, but only joint leader in the competition, Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), was able to add six points to her total while Van Vleuten failed to score. That made Brand the clear leader and meant she needed either to stay within three places of Van Vleuten on the second climb or for the Movistar rider to fail to break the top three positions.

The Hoces de Barcena, a long, shallow climb along a wide road cut into the Cantabrian landscape, was not hard enough for either a small break to make good an escape, or for the peloton to be smashed to pieces, as Van Vleuten managed on Thursday. What its slopes invited, however, was hard racing that would serve to winnow down the group to only the strongest riders who were able to sit in the wheels.



Race leader Van Vleuten was content to allow others to set the pace, while riders who had previously lost time attempted repeatedly to make some of it back. Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) made multiple moves. The Spanish champion's last almost succeeded but she was overhauled just ahead of the summit by Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon Sram). The Polish rider took the 10 points available for first place. Although Brand had been dropped on the climb, and Van Vleuten was able to score points, Brand's team-mate Elisa Longo-Borghini did enough to ensure her team-mate would stay in the jersey for another day.

The long, undulating run-in towards the finish saw multiple attacks from riders hopeful for the stage win. First Brown made it in the company of Amber Kraak (Jumbo Visma) with 27km remaining, but the pair were reeled in nine kilometres later.

The already reduced peloton was slimmed down even further at the initiation of Van Vleuten. The red jersey was looking to set up team-mate Sierra for the sprint finish, though Sierra herself was briefly distanced by another attack from Garcia on one of the harder ramps.

The decisive move came 8km from the finish, as Brown latched onto the wheel of Chabbey. The peloton hesitated, and the pair were soon 30 seconds to the good. Further indecisiveness as to who should chase swung the advantage firmly in favour of the escapees. The two smaller parts of the peloton came back together and the group became too large to cooperate.



As the road narrowed and entered the town, that the win would come from one of the two was beyond down. Brown played it smartly. She allowed Chabbey to lead out the sprint, came level with enough road to spare to pull ahead, and spent no more time in the wind than she had to. Brown was free to lift her arms aloft ahead of the line, as she claimed her third road victory of the season.

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won the bunch sprint for 3rd.

Van Vleuten came in on the same time as Longo-Borghini and Demi Vollering (SD Worx), ensuring there would be no significant changes to the general classification with two stages remaining.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 5'49'01

2. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1'55

3. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) +2'24

4. Ana Santesteban (BikeExchange-Jayco) +2'41

5. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) +2'41

- - -

