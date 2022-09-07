Trek-Segafredo took victory in the team time trial as La Madrid Challenge got underway in Marina de Cudeyo, on the Cantabrian coast.

After finishing first in both recent Women's World TTTs, at Vargarda and the Giro Donne, the American team began as firm favourites. The strong squad of six that included world champion Elisa Balsamo, Paris-Roubaix winner Elisa Longo-Borghini, and the best young rider from the Tour de France Femmes, Shirin van Anrooij, were unshakeable across the 29.9km course. The third from last team to start completed their run in a time of 23'31" - six seconds faster than that of BikeExchange-Jayco, which had held for almost 20 minutes.

The Australian outfit, whose line-up included one of the break-out riders of the season, Kristen Faulkner, were impressively well-drilled, and ran Trek closer than many had predicted.



FDJ Suez Futuroscope, who are expected to target the general classification with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, were the third fastest team on the day, 11 seconds down on Trek-Segafredo's time.



They, along with the teams and riders ahead of them will be pleased to have any kind of head start on defending champion and overall favourite, Annemiek van Vleuten. The Tour de France champion and her experienced Movistar team-mates finished 25 seconds down, in fifth place.

More disappointed with their performances will be the whole Canyon-Sram squad, who could manage no more than seventh, putting their team leader, Kasia Niewiadoma, at a distinct disadvantage, almost a minute off the race lead. Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and Niamh Fisher Black (SD Worx) also have some ground to make up. Although her team finished well, the rider from New Zealand was unable to hold the wheel and came in 1'27 behind her team-mates.

Stage 2, which starts and finishes in nearby Colindres, features no fewer than five categorised climbs, and offers plenty of opportunities for riders to regain lost time - or lose even more.



As the first Trek-Segafredo rider to cross the line, Elisa Longo-Borghini will wear the red leader's jersey.

STAGE TOP FIVE



1. Trek - Segafredo 23'31

2. Team BikeExchange - Jayco +0'06

3. FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope +0'11

4. Team SD Worx +0'23

5. Movistar Team +0'25

6. Team DSM +0'44

7. Canyon-Sram +0'59

8. Jumbo-Visma +1'01

9. Ceratizit-WNT +1'21

10. UAE Team Emirates +1'28

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION TOP TEN

1. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 23'31

2. Elinor Backstedt (Trek-Segafredo) ''

3. Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) ''

4. Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) ''

5. Georgia Williams (BikeExchange) +0'06

6. Alex Manly (BikeExchange) ''

7. Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange) ''

8. Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange) ''

9. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange) ''

