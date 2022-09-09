La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 3 LIVE: Annemiek Van Vleuten intent on defending red jersey as race heads south
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 3 | women | 09.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
GRACE BROWN - WINNER'S INTERVIEW
"I thought maybe this was a stage that could suit me. It was aggressive all day, which is the kind of racing that I really enjoy. I followed Elise Chabbey in the last 10km. We had a gap on the group, worked together really well, and I was able to outsprint her in the final so, I'm happy."
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 5'49'01
2. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1'55
3. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) +2'24
4. Ana Santesteban (BikeExchange-Jayco) +2'41
5. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) +2'41
2. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1'55
3. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) +2'24
4. Ana Santesteban (BikeExchange-Jayco) +2'41
5. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) +2'41
18:25
GRACE BROWN WINS STAGE 3 OF LA MADRID CHALLENGE
Elise Chabbey leads out and Brown is happy to let her. The Australian draws alongside, before pulling ahead and has just enough time to put her hands in the air..
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) finishes 3rd, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) 4th, Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) rounds out the top 5.
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) finishes 3rd, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) 4th, Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) rounds out the top 5.
18:24
FLAMME ROUGE - CHABBEY AND BROWN SURELY HAVE THIS
The gap is coming down, but surely not quickly enough?
18:22
3KM TO GO - BROWN AND CHABBEY STILL HALF A MINUTE AHEAD
It's a drag race, or a two-up time trial, to the finish now. It's a long straight road, and they're going at up to 80kph. The chasers aren't organised to bring this move back.
18:16
5KM TO GO - KOPECKY GROUP JOINS THE FRONT OF THE RACE
As Elise Chabbey (Canyon Sram) and Grace Brown (FDJ) make a joint attack, the riders behind effectively sit up, allowing the group behind to make contact. SD Workx have another card to play, but they are obliged to do the work to bring these two back. The pair's advantage is now 30 seconds, and it definitely is advantage to them, but they can't relax for a second.
18:13
10KM TO GO - NIEWIADOMA ON THE MOVE
With Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) on her wheel, but both are returned to the fold. Two kilometres later Elise Chabbey (Canyon Sram) tries a move, and Grace Brown (FDJ) goes after her.
18:12
12KM TO GO - SIERRA (BRIEFLY) DROPPED
Another attack from Mavi Garcia on one of the steeper ramps proves too hard for Arlenis Sierra, but she is able to get back on as hostilities are temporarily halted, and a few riders take a drink.
18:09
15KM TO GO - FRONT GROUP DOWN TO 14 RIDERS
With Annemiek van Vleuten seemingly happy to tow them all to the finishline. The fastest rider in this lot might well be Sierra.
18:03
18KM TO GO - BROWN AND KRAAK CAUGHT
As Annemiek van Vleuten in the red jersey puts the hammer down. Is she working to help take team-mate Arlenis Sierra towards the stage win? She's certainly making it hard for Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) who might have had her own ambitions of the victory but is now off the back.
18:00
20KM TO GO - KRAAK AND BROWN LEAD BY 20 SECONDS
It looks like there's enough fire power in the reduced peloton, particularly SD Worx, to bring the pair back.
The pace is too much for Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec) and the Olympic champion falls away.
The pace is too much for Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec) and the Olympic champion falls away.
17:55
27KM TO GO - ATTACK BY GRACE BROWN
The FDJ rider, 8'39 down in the GC, accelerates away from the slimmed down group and quickly establishes a sizeable lead. She's nearly 30 seconds to the good already.
Amber Kraak (Jumbo Visma) has gone in pursuit.
The FDJ rider, 8'39 down in the GC, accelerates away from the slimmed down group and quickly establishes a sizeable lead. She's nearly 30 seconds to the good already.
Amber Kraak (Jumbo Visma) has gone in pursuit.
17:53
MOUNTAINS POINTS AT ALTO HOCES DE BARCENA
Kasia Niewadoma (Canyon-Sram) 10 points
Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 8
Liane Lippert (Team DSM) 6
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 4
Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) 2
Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 8
Liane Lippert (Team DSM) 6
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 4
Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) 2
So ELB keeps her team-mate in polka dots by contending for the sprint after Brand was dropped. The Dutch rider now leads that competiton by only 2 points from Van Vleuten.
17:41
32KM TO GO - GARCIA CAUGHT RIGHT BEFORE THE SUMMIT
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) chases her down and looks to be first across the line as well.
17:29
37KM TO GO - GARCIA GOES AGAIN
A flash of white as the Spanish champion surges forward from the back of the group. There's little immediate reaction before Brodie Chapman (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) goes after her. The road is really wide and not being steep makes it hard for anyone to eke out a gap.
A flash of white as the Spanish champion surges forward from the back of the group. There's little immediate reaction before Brodie Chapman (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) goes after her. The road is really wide and not being steep makes it hard for anyone to eke out a gap.
17:25
40KM TO GO - PELOTON WINNOWING DOWN
With 8km to the summit of the climb, the red jersey group looks to be down to a couple of dozen riders. On the shallower gradient, Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) who had a disappointing day yesterday, just went off the front. Annemiek Van Vleuten's Movistar team-mate, Arlenis Sierra, was tasked with bringing her back.
17:12
45KM TO GO - ATTACKERS ARE REELED IN
Too large a group to be allowed to get away.
17:08
47KM TO GO - 18 RIDERS OFF THE FRONT
A large group has a gap of around 30 seconds. The best placed in the GC is Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) at 4'51.
17:07
50KM TO GO - SECOND CLIMB OF THE DAY
And it's easily the biggest. Not steep, but the 16km length of the Hoces de Barcena earns it category 2 status. Brand needs to either stay close to Van Vleuten, or for the red jersey to score few (or no points) to retain the lead in the mountains competition.
And it's easily the biggest. Not steep, but the 16km length of the Hoces de Barcena earns it category 2 status. Brand needs to either stay close to Van Vleuten, or for the red jersey to score few (or no points) to retain the lead in the mountains competition.
16:52
BRAND PASSES FIRST MOUNTAINS TEST OF THE DAY
The Alto de Hijas was summited after 19.2km, and it was Trek-Segafredo's Lucinda Brand, already in the polka dot jersey after scoring 28 points yesterday, who took maximum points at the first opportunity.
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) 6 points
Anouska Koster (Jumbo Visma) 4
Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 2
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) 1
Anouska Koster (Jumbo Visma) 4
Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 2
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) 1