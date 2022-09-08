La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 2 LIVE: Can Van Vleuten make up for lost time in the mountains?
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 2 | women | 08.09.2022
Not started
ColindresColindres
Advertisement
Ad
16:41
MOUNTAINS POINTS AT ALTO CRUZ DE USANO (CATEGORY 3)
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) 6 points
Sarah Roy (Canyon Sram) 4
Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange-Jayco) 2
Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) 1
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) 6 points
Sarah Roy (Canyon Sram) 4
Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange-Jayco) 2
Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) 1
Lucinda Brand very much in charge for now.
Also does sort of suggest that Lach and Colje may never have actually been in that front group...
16:41
MOUNTAINS POINTS AT ALTO FUENTE LAS VARAS (CATEGORY 2)
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) 10 points
Sarah Roy (Canyon Sram) 8
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) 6
Elise Chabbey (Canyon-Sram) 4
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram)
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) 10 points
Sarah Roy (Canyon Sram) 8
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) 6
Elise Chabbey (Canyon-Sram) 4
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram)
16:37
65KM TO GO - LACH AND COLJE DROPPED FROM THE FRONT GROUP
The Polish and Dutch riders can't manage the pace set by Women's WorldTour Brand and Roy, who are keen to press on.
16:21
GREAT CONTENT MADRID CHALLENGE
16:09
80KM TO GO - THE BREAKERS ONTO CLIMB TWO
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Sarah Roy (Canyon Sram), have just been joined by Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) and Maaike-Colje (Massi-Tactic) on the Alto Cruz de Usaño 3.2km à 5.5%. The gang of four is forty seconds ahead of the peloton.
Once this climb is out of the way, there's about 25km of sea-level flat before the third climb of the day.
15:58
84KM TO GO - GOOD EVENING AND WELCOME
We've got a very big day in Spain ahead of us. Stage 2 of La Madrid Challenge 2022 is underway and the teams already have the first of a quintet of mountains under their belts. The Alto Fuente Las Varas, 6.5km long with an average gradient of 5.3%, presented few problems and the bunch is largely still as one entity, bar four riders, who are off the front in two pairs.