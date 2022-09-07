La Madrid Challenge 2022 Stage 1 LIVE - Will Van Vleuten's Movistar take first blood in the team time trial?
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
Stage 1 | women | 07.09.2022
Completed
Marina de CudeyoMarina de Cudeyo
18:26
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION TOP FIVE
1. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) 23'31
2. Elinor Backstedt (Trek-Segafredo) ''
3. Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) ''
4. Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) ''
5. Georgia Williams (BikeExchange) +0'06
TOP FIVE
1. Trek - Segafredo 23'31
2. Team BikeExchange - Jayco +0'06
3. FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope +0'11
4. Team SD Worx +0'23
5. Movistar Team +0'25
18:15
TREK SEGAFREDO WIN STAGE 1 OF LA MADRID CHALLENGE 2022!
Movistar limit their losses to 25 seconds, good enough for 5th place. I don't think that'll give Annemiek van Vleuten a sleepless night, but it at least gives a few of her rivals a head start.
18:14
SD WORX IN 4TH SPOT
A little slower than they might have hoped, but only 23 seconds slower than Trek-Segafredo.
18:10
TREK SEGAFREDO GO FASTEST!
But not by much, just six seconds under the time set by BikeExchange. Just two teams left to finish, SD Worx and Movistar.
18:09
NIAMH FISHER BLACK CAN'T KEEP THE SD WORX WHEEL
That's not good for the New Zealand rider's GC hopes.
18:07
FDJ COME INTO THE FINISH
And just miss out on top spot, by five seconds. Their fourth rider was just a little bit off the back.
18:05
TEAM DSM GO SECOND
The team of Juliette Labous and Liane Lippert set a decent time of 24'15, 22 seconds behind the BikeExchange benchmark, which is looking increasingly solid.
18:03
FDJ AND TREK GOING QUICK
So we hear, at least, as we're not being shown split times.
18:00
UAE TEAM EMIRATES LOSING TIME
Mavi Garcia leads the team home 1'22 down on the fastest time set by BikeExchange. Not the start the Spanish star was hoping for.
17:57
JUMBO VISMA WOBBLE ACROSS THE LINE
55 seconds in arrears. Not quite as steady on their wheels as the men's team the other week, but this is a somewhat weaker squad than we've seen from them in recent months, so entirely understandable. Still good enough for second spot, for now at least.
17:53
BIKE EXCHANGE JAYCO SMASH THE TIME OF WNT
Taking well over a minute off, with a time of 23.37. All six of their riders crossed the line together, which makes it even more impressive.
17:52
MOVISTAR ON THE MOVE
Annemiek Van Vleuten
Katrine Aalerud
Aude Biannic
Sara Martin
Emma Norsgaard
Arlenis Sierra
A heckuva lot of experience there.
17:51
CERATIZIT-WNT SET THE NEW FASTEST TIME
The first team to go under 25 minutes, by eight seconds. That means they currently lead by 22 seconds.
17:46
TREK SEGAFREDO GO
Several familiar names among them, including world champion Elisa Balsamo, Lucinda Brand, former world champion Amalie Dideriksen, up-and-comer Elynor Backstedt and Elisa Longo-Borghini, who should be their nominated GC rider and 20 year-old Shirin van Anrooij, who won the young rider's competition at the Tour de France Femmes.
17:40
WHO HAS THE STRONGEST TEAM?
It's all relative, obviously, and while not the quite up there with the Tour de France Femmes or Giro Donne, this is a seriously punchy startlist. It reflects how far this race has come in recent years, as it's expanded. Of the biggest names, UAE Emirates have the closest to their strongest possible squad:
Mavi Garcia
Marta Bastianelli
Sofia Bertizzolo
Maaike Boogaard
Laura Tomasi
Sophie Wright
They're just off and running.
17:37
UNO-X CURRENTLY FASTEST
25.14 was the Norwegian team's time. Good but still probably not what you'd call a benchmark. Might give them a few minutes in the hot seat(s), though.
17:33
SIX RIDERS PER TEAM, TIME TAKEN ON THE FOURTH RIDER
To cross the line. So they can't just bomb it. Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, who started 9th, are the only team without a full complement of riders, which will make it a bit harder for them.
17:31
HUMAN POWERED HEALTH GO FASTEST
A good time of 25.49 over the 19.9km course from the Americans, none of whom are American.
17:28
BIZKAIA - DURANGO SET THE FIRST FASTEST TIME
The local team, from Bilbao, cross the line with a time of 26.44. Which Massi Tactic immediately improve upon, by 46 seconds.
BikeExchange Jayco, the first big team not to make my list of the big teams, have just started their run.