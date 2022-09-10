Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won Stage 4 at the Madrid Challenge as Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) came within a whisker of a thrilling gun-to-tape victory. Annemiek van Vleuten finished comfortably among the front riders to lose no time from her overall race lead.

The longest stage of the race tracked a bumpy 160km route from Palencia, in northern Spain, to the historic central town of Segovia. Anna Kiesenhofer wasted no time in breaking free from the bunch, forming a one-woman breakaway within a kilometre of the official start being given. Such was her impressive pace, relative to that of the more sedate bunch, that the Austrian moved into the virtual red jersey ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Ad

With almost 100km of the stage completed the gap over the peloton stood at 9’40”.

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Brown times sprint to perfection to win Stage 3 YESTERDAY AT 18:41

The size of Kiesenhofer's advantage sparked memories of her victory in the Tokyo Olympics road race, when she rode unopposed to a shock victory as Van Vleuten crossed the line in second with her arms aloft – only to discover her rival had finished more than a minute earlier.

After Van Vleuten sent her Movistar team-mates into action to reduce the deficit, the chance of the overall lead changing hands reduced to almost zero. Attention soon turned to the stage win as Kiesenhofer, with only the words "Dare to be different" adorning her top tube for company, rode on across the dry Castile and León landscape.

Although the long, wide straight roads worked against her, Kiesenhofer's ability to maintain a steady power output through the pedals and tap out a consistent rhythm enabled her to resist the advances of the peloton. 35km to the finish she still had five minutes in hand. By the usual rule of thumb, that would have been enough to enable her to stay away.



The numerical advantage was not in her favour, however. As more teams sent riders to the front, the seconds began to fall away precipitously. Into the final 20km of the stage and Kiesenhofer had lost another 90 seconds from her lead.



A false flat slope saw more time taken off the gap before a 1200m stretch of gravel inside the last 10km of the stage brought the breakaway star's effort down to a grind. She crunched the pedals across the rough surface and made it back onto the tarmac with less than a minute left of her lead. A long, sweeping downhill swung the stage back in her favour, as it allowed her to reduce the distance to the finish faster than the peloton could close in on her.

Kiesenhofer looked she might hold on but faded badly on the run-in to Segovia. She did not have the strength left in her legs to survive the 3% ramps leading up to the city walls, and was caught at the flamme rouge as a group of favourites sailed by.

FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope charged past her. Inside the city, with 500m remaining Van Vleuten launched first for victory before Persico timed her sprint to perfection to take a convincing win on the cobbles. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was a bike length behind in second place, with Elisa Longo-Borghini in third.

STAGE TOP 5

1. Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) 4'11'01

2. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) ''

3. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) ''

4. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) ''

5. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) ''

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 10'00'02

2. Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) +1'51

3. Demi Vollering (SD Worx) +2'18

4. Liane Lippert (Team DSM) +2'41

5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez Futuroscope) +2'50

- - -

Stream La Madrid Challenge live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Brown wins Stage 3 showdown as Van Vleuten defends red with ease YESTERDAY AT 17:37