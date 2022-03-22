This week’s episode of The Cycling Show focuses on “riders on the comeback, trying to make their way, and others building on past successes.”

In the former category we meet Canyon-SRAM's Chloe Dygert.

Ad

While Dygert is widely seen as a cycling superstar in the making, her activities outside of racing have attracted a significant amount of negative attention.

Volta a Catalunya Volta a Catalunya highlights: Stage 2 AN HOUR AGO

At the end of 2020, shortly after signing for Canyon-SRAM, it came to light that she had 'liked' certain Twitter posts . One included the statement that “white privilege does not exactly exist”, while another criticised the conduct of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL player who effectively sacrificed his career for the sake of racial justice.

Dygert issued a public apology after it came to light, saying "cycling should be for everyone regardless of colour, gender, sexuality or background."

Speaking to Eurosport over a year later, the young American maintains that she is on a journey of self-improvement.

“On and off the bike I’m always trying to be a better person,” she says on The Cycling Show, which is available to watch now on discovery+.

“It takes more than just a week. More than just a month. It’s a constant process that I’m continuing.” To that end, Dygert credits her employers at Canyon/SRAM, as well as "USA cycling, my family, my friends... everybody's helping me just be a better person.”

WATCH - Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title

Dygert first made waves for her physical prowess when she became the 2019 time trial world champion, in her first-ever professional race on European soil. The little-known Dygert stormed to victory over the Harrogate course, beating Dutch favourites Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten by well over a minute. The talk at the time was how good she could be, how much she might win.

A year later, as Dygert sought to defend her rainbow bands at a hastily-organised Imola World Championships, disaster struck. Descending at speed, she lost control on a right-hand bend and went over a steel crash barrier. Later it was revealed that she had suffered a deep laceration to her left leg, requiring major surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

The injury all-but wiped out the 2021 season for Dygert. She competed in just three road races, the Tokyo 2020 time trial and road race, and the US National TT championships. Her 2021 target had always been on the track, however, and as she rode to bronze in the team pursuit - “I achieved my goal.”

Watch: Dygert’s horror crash at World Championships

Dygert’s explanation for the crash says a lot about who she is as an athlete, and as a person.

“I didn’t think I was up by enough,” she says. “I didn’t think I was winning by enough, and I was pushing the limits.”

Despite the devastation it wreaked on her career, Dygert is adamant that “I would do it again. That’s just who I am.”

Even this long after the accident her recovery is far from complete. It’s a struggle that might never be entirely over.

“Every day there's something,” she says. “I feel some pain a little bit. It's something that I'm going to probably have to deal with the rest of my life.”

She will undergo more surgery at the end of the season, but even that comes with no guarantees: “It was such a big injury that it's just on God's timing when it's gonna be 100 per cent again. I have no doubt that it will, but it's just a matter of when.

"My whole career has basically been rehab. This is my normal.”

More than a year after becoming a Canyon-SRAM rider, Dygert only made her debut for them at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last month. Dygert’s second outing in the team’s stylish colours will come in Brugge-De Panne on Thursday. On a 'panne'-flat course, they will come with a few different cards, and Dygert is looking forward to playing a strong supporting role.

“I will do everything I can for the sprinter to win this race,” she says. “[Just as] if I need to do something for our climber, I will do whatever I need to do for the climber. It's a team event, just like the team pursuit on the track. I might pull a few extra laps over the other girls but we're there to win. It's not a show off contest. It's not about looking the best. It's about getting to the line first as a team.”

“I have to win,” she adds. “It might drive everybody insane, but that’s just who I am.”

- - -

Watch the latest episode of The Cycling Show now on discovery+.

Cycling Dygert on comeback, World Championship crash, and trying to be a 'better person' 2 HOURS AGO