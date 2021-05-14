Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) has been backed to press on with his comeback in the hope he might win at a Grand Tour again.

The Brit is continuing his comeback from a horror crash in 2019, which fuelled concerns he would never ride again.

The four-time Tour de France champion insisted he is motivated by the doubters in a passionate video earlier in May, but he remains a long way short of his best.

“I think having the mental strength to see those comments, and a lot of people doubting him about whether he can get back to the top,” said Eurosport expert Hannah Walker during Stage 7 at the Giro d’Italia.

“But actually still being strong and focused on the job at hand and knowing his own capabilities that he is able to do it.

He’s still got that fire and burning desire to get back to the top level. So good on him.

Froome is hoping to equal the record of five Tour wins, jointly held by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

“We’d all like to see him do something big before his career ends,” said Dan Lloyd.

“It’s a real shame to say anybody have a crash like that and never get back to their former selves.

“Even if he doesn’t win a Grand Tour again, just to win a stage of one and leave the sport on his own terms. I think we’d all like to see that.”

