Laura Kenny was inspired by a gold in the cycling scratch race at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

She had indicated before the race that it might have been her final competitive appearance, but seemed to change her mind after securing the win at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

"I can't believe it," she said to the BBC: "I said to Jase [Jason Kenny - her husband]: 'I think this is going to be my last race.'"

Her comments came after a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy, which led her to contemplate retirement.

"I've lost the spark, training doesn't come that easy. Every day I'm like 'here we go again'.

"I've been through three Olympic cycles now. To keep picking yourself up after this whole year has been a nightmare... I have absolutely just lost motivation.

"Then last night I was messaging my new coach Len and I was like 'no, I'm not giving up, I have one more roll of the dice - please just help me'. It could not have been better set up if I tried."

Silver went to New Zealand's Michaela Drummond, and bronze to Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster.

There was success elsewhere for other Home NNations, with Sophie Capewell claiming silver in the keirin for England’s women’s cyclists.

"Most of today has been a bit of a blur. I've been feeling a bit under the weather probably since the sprint day. I took it one race at a time today and I'm so proud of myself," she told the BBC

"I'm just so proud, without getting too emotional, I lost my dad and I just think he's with me a little bit.

"It's been a really, really hard past few years basically and that one's for him. Everything's for him going forward.

"I know he'd be screaming in the stands for that one, because I nearly got it right. It means much more than I can put into words."

England also won the men’s points race through Ollie Wood, in an event won by New Zealand's Aaron Gate.

England win four gymnastic golds

There was further England success on Monday, this time in the gymnastics. Jake Jarman secured gold in the men's floor final with a score of 14.606 for his routine. Joe Frazer took gold in the pommel.

In the women's uneven bars, Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton defended their Commonwealth titles.

"I bring the firepower to the team," Tulloch said. "To come away with gold and be a double Commonwealth champion on the rings is something I'm very proud of."

