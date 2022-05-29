Beth Shriever took encouragement from her consistency after the Brit concluding the second round of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Glasgow with a superb silver medal in Glasgow.

The Olympic and world champion bounced back from an eighth-place finish in Saturday's Round 1 final in style as she breezed through the heats to reach the medal showdown.

Shriever then led the way for most of the final before being edged out on the line in a dramatic photo finish by Dutch rider Laura Smulders, who made it back-to-back World Cup wins.

But despite narrowly missing out on top spot in front of a home crowd, 23-year-old Shriever was delighted to pick up silver having been satisfied with her consistency over the weekend.

"I had a pretty decent gate and was leading for most of the way but I could see in the screen that Laura was behind me, so I had to stay smooth," Shriever reflected.

"She was able to get that last manual down on the last straight and I couldn't do it with my short legs so that's where she pulled away but I'm over the moon with the result.

"I had a good lap so I'm really, really happy. It's been a stressful weekend. In front of a home crowd, it gets you nervous and the tensions are high but I was able to manage it pretty well.

"I'm really happy to come away with a second and I'm in a good place. My main goal this year is to make consistent World Cup finals and I've done that so far.

"To come away with a podium today is just an added bonus and I'm so, so happy. I'm excited for Papendal now and let's just keep it going."

The event proved perfect preparation for next year's UCI World Championships around the same track in Glasgow - an event that reigning world champion Shriever is already relishing.

She added: "It's going to be unreal. The atmosphere is going to be insane. I'm super, super excited and I'm glad now that I'm more comfortable on this track so can't wait."

Elsewhere, Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte was unable to back up his bronze medal in Round 1 as the 22-year-old missed out on the quarter-finals of Round 2 on Sunday.

Ross Cullen did make it through the quarter-finals in the men's event but that was where his weekend ended, while Paddy Sharrock finished seventh in the final after an early crash.

France's Jeremy Rencurel took the victory ahead of compatriot Sylvain Andre as six riders went down during the race.

Sharrock said: "I got out of the gate really well, it was tight, it always is, but as I landed into the turn I thought I could be in a good position, but as soon as I thought that I was on the floor.

"There's not too much I can do about it now but hopefully the body is good enough to go again. It's all coming together finally and I've just got to keep it going now."

Sportsbeat 2022

