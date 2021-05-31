Former Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins believes that a fellow former champion Geraint Thomas is looking every bit the champion as his preparation for the race continues with the Criterium du Dauphine.

35-year-old Thomas, a winner of the Tour in 2018, is building up to this year’s race by leading a strong Ineos Grenadiers team at the Dauphine and he will be the head of the pack come the Tour.

Speaking on his podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport, Wiggins was asked about Thomas’ chances for the Tour and he immediately pointed out the strength Ineos have saying “They’ve got [Richard] Carapaz they’ve got Geraint, they’re just littered with champions.”

Presenter Graham Willgoss pointed out the other names involved for Ineos such as experienced veteran Richie Porte and the 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The former Olympic champion went on to say he doesn’t think Jumbo-Visma are going to be able to keep up at the Dauphine and that “I think that this squad [Ineos] is going to do what it did in Catalunya. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go one and two.”

Talk then turned specifically to Thomas, who will be leading Ineos once more following the departure of Chris Froome to Israel Start-Up Nation and the exploits of Egan Bernal at the recent Giro, with the Colombian expected to rest and then push for La Vuelta

“Geraint is looking every bit the champion that he is and I think he’s well on track now to win his second Tour de France.” Wiggins said of the Welshman.

“I’ve just got this feeling he’s going to be invincible and he’s going to win this [Criterium du Dauphine].

“Much like when I won Dauphine and the Tour de Romandie before it, there’s just something about Geraint this year that’s just another level.

I’d love to see him do it, he’s great to watch.

“When he’s in that sort of shape he’s inspirational to the people around him and I can’t see anyone from that Jumbo-Visma squad getting anywhere near that squad this week.”

Aside from Thomas and the rest of the Ineos pack all eyes will be on Froome , a four-time Tour winner, who is looking for form ahead of the year’s second Grand Tour.

There have been plenty of critical reviews of Froome’s performances for his new team so far but Wiggins believes people have forgotten about his former team-mate’s horrific injury too quickly.

“You’ve got to remember what he’s coming back from.” Wiggins says when asked about Froome. “It’s two years ago this week from the Dauphine when he crashed.

“It was a hell of a crash and people underestimate…

I don’t know how close to death he was but he was in intensive care.

“I would never underestimate Chris, I know him very well. He’s very unique and he’s a very special athlete. I’ve never seen anyone else like him.”

Wiggins went on to add the importance of Froome having to adjust to a new team and he wouldn’t put too much stock into the performance at the Dauphine.

“He’s in a new squad it’s going to take time to adjust to that squad, it’s not going to be to the standard that Ineos have set.

I think he’s happy there again now and feels a lot more at home, it’s a lot less cut-throat.

“I think Chris deserves a good Tour de France this year.

I wouldn’t judge Chris’ form at the Dauphine as reflective on how he’ll do at the Tour. Chris shines at the Tour and he doesn’t need to show his form beforehand.”

