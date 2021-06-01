Bahrain Victorious’ Sonny Colbrelli secured victory as he sprinted on a hill finish at Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
The event is generally used as a warm-up for the Tour de France, and the stage in Saint-Haon-le-Vieux saw Colbrelli hold off a tough challenge from Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech).
Italian rider Colbrelli already had two second-place finishes so far this week, but launched a perfectly timed sprint to overtake Aranburu with around 150 metres of the race remaining.
Third place went to climb specialist Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates, who was able to finish just ahead of Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven.
While Colbrelli cut the lead at the top, he is second in the General Classification behind current leader Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe).
