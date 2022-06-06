Chris Froome says he is ready to take the “next step” after returning to the scene of his near-fatal crash three years ago.

The Briton is racing in the Criterium du Dauphine this week, fresh from an 11th-place finish at the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes.

That result was Froome’s best finish since his crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019, and the Israel-Premier Tech rider says he has been injury-free since the start of the year.

“As I alluded to earlier this season, this is the first time in the last three years that I’ve been fully niggle-free, issue-free, I haven’t had any pain or discomfort,” he said before Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

“The left-right leg balance is in place, so it has basically been an uninterrupted period since January until now of being able to work consistently and move things in the right direction.”

It has been a long road back to full fitness for the four-time Tour de France champion, and after a couple of tough seasons Froome said it was important to remember he almost lost his life three years ago.

He added: “It’s understandable that people have these expectations given what I’ve achieved in my career, but at the same time people need to remember where I’m coming from these last three years is a completely different place.

“At this race three years ago I almost lost my life, I couldn’t straighten or put weight on my leg for the best part of five months. That was a huge rehab, I broke my leg in two places. To come back from something like that isn’t a guarantee.

“Obviously it’s a step-by-step process. The first was learning to walk again, then riding a bike, then it was maybe I can try and get back into the racing peloton. Now I’m trying to take that next step to become more competitive.

“That’s where I’m at. I’m not going to set myself a limit and say that’s my level, that’s where I’m going to get to. I’m just going to keep working as hard as I can, keep moving things in the right direction.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to have the support of the team, Israel–Premier Tech have been extremely patient and supportive of everything.”

