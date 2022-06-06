Primoz Roglic is pleased Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tom Dumoulin “has found the answers to some questions” as the Dutchman prepares to retire from cycling.

Dumoulin will hang up his bike when his contract expires at the end of the season after revealing he planned to explore "a new and unknown path".

Ad

The 2017 Giro d’Italia champion took an indefinite break to consider his future in January 2021, returning five months later before earning a brilliant silver in the individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympics behind winner Roglic.

Cycling Dumoulin to retire from cycling at the end of the season 03/06/2022 AT 12:59

But after his Grand Tour return ended in disappointment at the Giro last month, he decided to call time on his career last week.

Speaking to Eurosport's TheCycling Show, Roglic said you “never want to lose the big names” but was glad Dumoulin was at peace with the decision.

“I have to say he’s a super nice guy, super friendly. And the retirement is a thing that is waiting for everyone at one point,” said Roglic.

“It’s just nice actually that he found the answers to some questions that he had for some years at the end and that he can enjoy his life.

“Also for the cycling world, he was a big champion. And you never want to lose the big names. It’s too soon for the big guys to leave or to stop at one moment.”

Roglic is competing at the Criterium du Dauphine this week as he gears up for the Tour de France.

The three-time Vuelta champion has been absent from the peloton for nearly two months, having last competed at the Tour of the Basque Country in April.

“It's quite a while I think for all of us without a race, so to get back in the race arena is super hard, but cool,” said Roglic.

“You have a time trial, you have big mountains at the weekend. Coming here you get the feelings, get the good race rhythm and will for sure be super helpful for us later.

“And about the result? Definitely you don't complain when you are capable to win it. Yes, you try to do it but it's not the main goal.”

Pogacar has ‘fear factor’ ahead of Tour de France defence - Wiggins

The Slovenian is still chasing a first Tour title. He suffered last-gasp heartbreak in the 2020 edition as compatriot Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) overhauled him on the final competitive stage, while an early crash ended his hopes last year.

He hopes that by competing at the Dauphine, he will rediscover his race rhythm ahead of his quest for yellow.

When asked what he wanted from his current outing, he said: “Just stress and the race rhythm: to wake up, have breakfast, drive to the start of the race, do all the things you know that come with the race together.

“That's quite a bit different compared to going from the hotel room, or going from home, just training and coming back.

“So yeah, all this stress around it, being in the bunch, hectic finals are definitely something that is hard to get just with training.”

The Tour starts on July 1 in Denmark.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Giro demons purged, can Hindley now threaten superstars Pogacar and Roglic? 29/05/2022 AT 19:22