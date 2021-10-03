Great Britain’s Stephen Williams, riding for Team Bahrain Victorious, topped the general classification table after a couple of seasons plagued by injury.

The Briton came second in the final stage of the CRO race to earn top spot overall, in the seventh edition of the race.

The Welshman made it through the day without any complications to finish at the top of the podium.

Tim Van Dijke (Team Jumbo-Visma) won the 156.5km stage in a time of 03:23.03.

Norwegian Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling) finished second in the general classification after securing a third place finish on stage six.

'A lot harder than I predicted' - Williams says final stage surprised him

Mick Van Dijke, who also represents Team Jumbo-Visma, completed the podium finishes as he finished third overall.

Williams needed a sprint finish in the final 30 seconds of the race to ensure a second place finish to remain at the summit of the podium.

