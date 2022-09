Cycling

'Another photo!' - Axel Laurance takes tight finish to win Stage 4 of CRO Race

Watch the finish to Stage 4 of the CRO Race as Axel Laurance dug deep and just about got over the line to win an extremely tight finish. Stream the CRO Race live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:10, an hour ago