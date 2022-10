Cycling

'Time to go!' - Elia Viviani takes final stage as Matej Mohoric snatches GC victory from Jonas Vingegaard

Watch a dramatic finish to the final stage of the 2022 CRO Race. The stage itself was won by Elia Viviani but the real drama came as Matej Mohoric took second place and as a result snatched the GC victory away from Jonas Vingegaard. Stream the 2022 cycling season live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:54, an hour ago