Aleksandr Vlasov will leave Astana-PremierTech and join Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at this year’s Giro d’Italia, has been with Astana for the past two years.

"I'm really looking forward to my upcoming years at Bora-Hansgrohe, but I also want to say thanks for my time at Astana,” he said in a statement.

“They have been quite successful seasons and my first steps in professional cycling. However, now it's time for something new.”

Vlasov is set to race for Astana at the Vuelta a Espana, which starts on Saturday, August 14.

"My focus is definitely on the Grand Tours,” he added.

“It will be about continuing to work hard with Bora-Hansgrohe to develop myself, because one day I hope to win one of the big three Grand Tours.

"But I also think that I’ll have some chances in tough one-day races. I was already third at Il Lombardia and a victory in a Monument would of course be very nice. That may also be possible. The team and I have the same goals in mind and we’re also envisaging the path to arrive there. Now we just have to set upon this path together."

