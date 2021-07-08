Bizkaia-Durango have taken their last team member of the Giro Donne as a result of a positive coronavirus test in their team before stage 7 on Thursday.

The Basque team made the announcement on Thursday, saying:

"In the last hours a positive case of COVID-19 has been detected within the Bizkaia-Durango team that has been present in the Giro d'Italia Donne.

As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to withdraw the team from the Giro, no longer taking part in today's stage.

The decision meant that Lucia Gonzalez abandoned the Giro before the 100km-plus event that began at Soprazocco di Gavardo and finished at Puegnago del Garda. Gonzalez was the last of the team that included Sandra Alonso Dominguez, Elizabeth Holden, Emilie Fortin, Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana, and Iurani Blanco Calbet

The team saw Holden, Alonso, Blanco Calbet and Gilabert leave at the stage 4 time trial due to failing to meet the time cut. Fontin then failed to finish the next stage, leaving just Gonzalez to compete.

Coronavirus has blighted the team for much of the last two years. They pulled out of the Navarra Classics as a result of another positive test in May, meaning they missed the event for the second consecutive year.

They also failed to make the 2020 Nafarroako Emakumeen Klasikoa after failing to receive Covid test results in sufficient time.

