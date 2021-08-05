British cyclist Joss Lowden will take on the hour record, the UCI have confirmed.

Lowden, who rides for pro-team Drops-Le Col, had stated her attention to go for the official record having beaten the time in training earlier this year.

And the 33-year-old’s attempt has been confirmed as she attempts to better the record of 48.007km set by Italy’s Vittoria Bussi in September 2018.

Vuelta a España Pogacar to miss 2021 Vuelta, to return for shorter races A DAY AGO

"I'm really pleased to be able to officially announce I am planning an attempt to break the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot at the end of September this year,” Lowden said in a UCI statement.

Vittoria Bussi has set a high bar with her record at altitude, but I trust with the support and right preparation I should be able to give the record a good nudge.

“It's an idea that's been in the making for some time and with the support of Le Col and Wattshop, I'm now in a place to be able to make the attempt."

Lowden turned pro in 2018 when she joined Drops following an impressive spell with Brother UK-Fusion.

She won the Tour de Feminin in the Czech Republic earlier this year and was part of the team time trial squad from Great Britain who won bronze at the Road World Championships in 2019.

Lowden will take on the record at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenche in early Autumn.

No British rider has held the women’s hour record, which was standardised by UCI regulations in 2014 and held by four riders since – Molly Shaffer and Evelyn Stevens of the USA, Bridie O’Donnell from Australia, and most recently Bussi.

Vuelta a Burgos Bardet recovers from fall to win stage and take Vuelta a Burgos lead YESTERDAY AT 15:18