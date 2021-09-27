Joss Lowden is bidding to break new ground on Thursday when attempting to set a new women’s UCI Hour Record.

The Drops-Le Col rider is heading to the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland, where she will be just the seventh female cyclist to attempt the hour-long feat since UCI unified regulations in 2014.

The Briton is hoping her bid to break the record will encourage other women to step forward and give it a go.

"I think it's a good thing for women's cycling that it's happening," Lowden said, per cyclingnews

There's been so much hype around the men doing it, but there's not really enough about the women, so I'm hoping it will make other women try.

When to watch Lowden’s Hour Record bid

The event will be streamed live on Eurosport/D+ from 3.45pm BST on Thursday 30 September, with Lowden's attempt starting at 4pm.

'Tears running down my face' - Magnus Backstedt on Eurosport comms after daughter Zoe wins gold

What is the women’s Hour Record?

Since the UCI unified regulations in 2014, six women have attempted the Hour Record as recognised by cycling’s world governing body.

Briton Dame Sarah Storey fell 563m short with her attempt in February, but American Molly Shaffer Van Houweling was then successful with a 46.273km ride six months later.

In January 2016, Australian Bridie O’Donnell set a new record with 46.882km, but a month later American Evelyn Stevens upped it to 47.980km.

New Zealand’s Jaime Nielsen was less than 200m short in her July 2017 bid, and though Italian VittoriaBussi fell short when recording 47.576km with her first attempt in October 2017, she is now the current record holder after posting 48.007km in September 2018 at the Aguascalientes velodrome in Mexico.

Lowden said: "It's daunting. You kind of start to think 'god, this is quite a big statement'. When you go for a world record you're sort of saying 'I'm better than any female who's gone before me who's tried this'. You kind of start to think 'really? Is that really a statement I want to make?'

"My style is more to slip under the radar and go do things quietly, then afterwards go 'ah that was really good', but you realise that people want to see it, because it's exciting."

