Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory on Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia Donne on Sunday.

Vos secured the win with a sprint against three other riders, who formed a breakaway on a tough climb in the remaining 50km of the stage.

It was the Jumbo-Visma rider's 29th career win.

Tour de France 'You can't do that' - Mathews and Cobrelli in dangerous sprint chase 2 HOURS AGO

Behind the Dutchwoman came Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) in second, Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in third, and fourth place went to Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM).

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) retains the overall lead after the day's riding in Ovada.

Vos dedicated the win to Jolien Verschueren, who died two days before the race.

Speaking about the cyclo-cross competitor, she said: “Of course, it is incredible to win 29 times, when you still can do your passion and do what you love. It is so strange to lose Jolien Verschueren this week due to cancer.

"We are here and we think we suffer, but there is so much more in life. I thought about her, and that gave me extra power, I knew how dedicated she was, and I wanted to do a special race for her."

Tour de France 'Quite a nasty slam' - Enric Mas hits curb on wet Stage 9 2 HOURS AGO